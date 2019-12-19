Choose a gym based on the Better Business Bureau customer complaints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — If you're determined to take control of your fitness in the new year, the Better Business Bureau has advice that can help you evaluate gyms and fitness clubs to find reliable businesses.

Rebecca Phoenix is with the Better Business Bureau of St. Louis. She helps guide you through the process of choosing a gym. The BBB receives a lot of complaints about fitness centers and health clubs.

Consumers filed more than 4,000 complaints this year against fitness centers and health clubs. Many of the complaints were about centers that refused to provide refunds to consumers who moved or were dissatisfied with the club`s programs or hours.

Anyone can check a company's BBB profile at BBB.org or by calling 888-996-3887 during business hours. Reviews include the firm`s complaint history and whether the complaints were resolved.