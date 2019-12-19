Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

County’s new members of Board of Police Commissioners will meet for first time Thursday

Posted 6:20 am, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, December 19, 2019
Data pix.

CLAYTON, Mo. - Changes could be on the way for the St. Louis County Police Department.  The new female-majority board of commissioners meets for the first time Thursday.

Fox 2's Derrion Henderson reports two longstanding members were replaced.  All this comes after a jury's $19 million verdict against the St. Louis County Police Department by a police sergeant Keith Wildhaber sued and beat the county in court claiming he was discriminated against because he is gay, and the jury agreed.

Since the verdict, in that case, Thomasina Hassler and Dr. Laurie Punch were both voted by the county council to the police board.

Additionally, Wildhaber has been finally promoted to Lieutenant and will be leading the new diversity and inclusion unit starting at the top of 2020.

Meanwhile, Wildhaber is in the talks with the county to figure out a settlement so that he doesn`t have to pay the state nearly $8 million of his awarded money in the discrimination lawsuit.

It is unclear where the two parties stand in the ongoing negotiation.

