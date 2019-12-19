× Hillsboro man charged with beating father to death with golf club

HILLSBORO, Mo. – A 27-year-old Hillsboro man was charged Thursday for allegedly beating his father to death inside their home.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Tracy Lane in the early Thursday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found 53-year-old Eric Smoot had been severely beaten during a domestic confrontation with his son, Nicholas.

Eric Smoot was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A witness told deputies Nicholas was attacking his live-in girlfriend at the home when his father attempted to intervene, Bissell said. Nicholas is believed to have turned his attention to his father and struck him multiple times with a golf club.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Smoot with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

Smoot is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.