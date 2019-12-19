× ‘Hoots’ officially becomes the name of O’Fallon’s Prospect League baseball team

O’FALLON, Mo. – The Prospect League baseball team relocating from Hannibal to O’Fallon has officially been given a name. The Hoots name is following the team as they move south.

The team announced that they would be relocating in October. This was after the River City Rascals said they would cease operations after the 2019 season. The Hoots are expected to take the field in O’Fallon in May, 2020.

The Hoots is now hosting a “Name The Mascot” contest beginning on their website, ofallonhoots.com.