MLS group to host open house on stadium road work

ST. LOUIS - Representatives from the city and Major League Soccer’s local ownership group will host an event Thursday on the upcoming highway ramp closures and roadwork needed to make way for the team’s stadium project.

The meeting will focus on the upcoming closures of the Interstate 64 ramps on Pine Street, Market, Chestnut and Ewing to build the stadium north of Union Station.

Thursday's open house is from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Pear Tree Inn on Market Street.

Those who are unable to attend the meeting may see the information may make comments using the online public comments form.