Multi-car crash in North Pointe neighborhood leaves one dead

ST. LOUIS – At least five cars were involved in a crash Thursday evening in north St. Louis that left one person dead.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on W. Florissant Avenue between Park Lane and Hiller Place.

St. Louis police confirmed one person was killed as a result of the crash. Four others were hospitalized. Two of them were listed in critical condition.

