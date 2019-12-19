Song of the Day – Alanis Morissette and 2020 Season Lawn Passes!

For the second year, Live Nation is offering fans unlimited lawn admission to all shows (excluding Festivals, Rentals and pavilion-only events) for the 2020 summer concert season at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis!

To celebrate, FOX 2 is giving away “Days of Concert Giveaways”! Register to win a pair of tickets to shows already announced, plus one grand prize winner will receive a pair of 2020 Season Lawn Passes!

Tickets for the 2020 Season Lawn pass are on sale now. Limited passes available. Click here to purchase!

2020 SEASON LAWN PASS DETAILS:

The Lawn Pass will include: (1) lawn ticket, Fast Lane® entry, plus special offers for friends and family through the 2020 season.

The Lawn Pass will be available for purchase on Front Gate Tickets.

The Pass will be non-transferable, printed with the passholder’s name, RFID and TM Presence enabled technology that is used for entry at each event and a unique barcode

PRICE: $199 per Lawn Pass *plus fees

Register to win a pair of tickets to Alanis Morissette on sale now :

Alanis Morissette at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre on Saturday, July 18, 2020

Chicago & Rick Springfield at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 23, 2019

Plus, one grand prize winner will receive a pair of 2020 Season Lawn Passes! Hurry, entries are due by Friday, December 20th at 1pm!

Official Rules