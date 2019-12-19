Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

St. Louis firefighters host food drive to help the needy

File photo

ST. LOUIS – Saturday marks the 30th year for the Captain Derek D. Martin Food Drive, which aims to make the holiday season brighter for local families.

The food drive was renamed in honor of Captain Martin, who died in 2002 while attempting to rescue another fallen firefighter.

The event is Saturday, December 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Firefighters Union Hall located at 1020 N. Taylor Avenue.

Volunteers are needed for the event. Organizers want you to attend the event and bring a friend. Lunch will be provided. Canned goods and non-perishable items are needed.

