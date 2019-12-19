Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

St. Louis preschoolers take birth control, thinking it is candy

Posted 10:49 am, December 19, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Parents and poison control were contacted today after two preschool students took pills that they thought were candy at Oak Hill Elementary School. The medication was identified by St. Louis Public schools as birth control pills.

The school called 911 for EMTs to come to the school out of an abundance of caution. There is no nurse on campus today.

Poison control said the children are in no danger. The students will remain in school to finish their day.

