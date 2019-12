Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It`s that time of year again!

The 2019 Gateway Dirt Nationals is returning to The Dome at America`s Center on December 19-21! The dirt is gonna be flying in the dome this weekend and Tim Ezell is set for some serious competition on the track.

December 19th-21st, 2019 @GatewayDirt returns to the Dome at America's Center in downtown St Louis! Full release here: https://t.co/PIG2O7TDXy #DirtInDecember pic.twitter.com/yCExmqoIW0 — GatewayDirtNationals | #DirtInDecember (@GatewayDirt) January 14, 2019