Treasurer announces payment plans for your St. Louis parking ticket fines

December 19, 2019
ST. LOUIS -  If you have outstanding parking tickets in St. Louis City you will soon be able to pay them on an installment plan.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch Treasurer Tishaura Jones will offer payment plans to residents with high outstanding balances. The goal of the program is to allow people to pay overtime and to keep from having their cars booted or towed.

The city treasurer’s office will implement the payment plans beginning in 2020. Final details are still being worked out, including who can qualify and how long they'll have to pay.

