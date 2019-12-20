× Firefighters discover body in burning Columbia home

COLUMBIA, Ill. – Columbia firefighters responding to a house fire Thursday evening came across a body inside the residence.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, the fire occurred in the 1000 block of N. Main Street.

Firefighters contact the Monroe County Coroner’s Office after finding the body of a man in the home.

The coroner arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead by 9:35 p.m.

The coroner’s office said it will identify the man after an autopsy.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the death.