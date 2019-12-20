Hidden Valley reopens for 2019-20 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Temperatures were in the 50s Friday afternoon but that didn’t stop opening day at Hidden Valley Ski Resort.

For outdoor enthusiasts, opening day at Hidden Valley is an exciting day.

From boots and bindings to helmets and poles, the ski resort was prepared for Friday afternoon’s 3 p.m. opening.

“Natural snow always helps and it gets everybody fired up and excited,” said Gregg Gavrilets, Hidden Valley general manager. “We had a productive run and made snow for almost 100 hours. We were able to open with more terrain than last year so it’s exciting to be able to offer all of our lips and lots of smiling faces getting back on the snow.”

Of the 17 trails, 14 are open, as well as eight lanes of tubing thanks to the snow machines and Mother Nature.

“We are now part of the Vail Resorts family. There’s 37 other ski resorts that we're part of. Passholders can use it at Vail and Beavercreek, these destination resorts out west and out east,” Gavrilets said.