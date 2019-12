× Money Saver – Get up to 50% off Christmas Gift Baskets at Macy’s

ST. LOUIS – Still looking for a gift to send someone this holiday season?

Right now at Macy’s online, get 50-percent off select gift baskets. Then enter a coupon code to get an additional 20-percent off.

The in-store pick is free on some orders and shipping is free when you spend at least $25 dollars.

Order no later than tomorrow for delivery by Christmas

COUPON CODE: GIFT