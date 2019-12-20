× NHC Healthcare residents evacuated after early morning fire

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Residents were evacuated from a Maryland Heights nursing home Friday morning after a fire at the facility.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. at the NHC Healthcare in the 2900 block of Fee Fee Road.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters believe the fire appeared to be electrical in nature.

The fire remains under investigation. More details will be posted as this story develops.