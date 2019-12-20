× Officer collapses while chasing suspect on foot in Pine Lawn

PINE LAWN, Mo. — Police confirm to Fox 2 News that an officer with the North County Police Cooperative has been taken to a local hospital after he collapsed during a foot chase. This happened in the area of Natural Bridge and Jennings Station Road.

Police sources tell us the officer has pulled over a suspect during a traffic stop. The suspect in the car was wanted for felony weapons charges and took off running.

The officer chased the suspect, but during the pursuit, the officer became ill and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

The suspect has been arrested after a search in the 6200 block Creston Avenue. It is not clear what prompted the police chase.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.