ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A brilliant production of Pride and Prejudice is currently playing at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in Webster Groves. This lavish production features a new adaptation of Jane Austen's timeless novel.

Pride and Prejudice

Now through December 29, 2019

Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts

130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves

More info: repstl.org