ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, December 21-22, 2019

Braggin’ Rights: Missouri Tigers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Date: Saturday, December 21 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 12:00pm Tickets start around $50.00

Join the Missouri Tigers and the Illinois Fighting Illini as they celebrate one of the best rivalries in all of college basketball.

SLU Billikens Women’s Basketball

Date: Sunday, December 22 Venue: Chaifetz Arena, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 1:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Gateway Dirt Nationals

Date: Saturday, December 21 Venue: Dome at America’s Center, Downtown St Louis

Saturday: 3:00pm racing begins Tickets: $35.00-$55.00

Check out the dirt track racing action with both Open Wheel Modifieds and Super Late Models

Frosted: A Holiday Cocktail Experience

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 22-22 Venue: Piper Palm House, Tower Grove Park, St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 6pm-11pm , Sunday: 11am-11pm

Admission: Free

The Piper Palm House is dressed up as a winter wonderland for this five-day holiday cocktail event, will feature live music, nightly performances, and local food trucks. On Sunday, Dec 22, Frosted will open early (11am) and feature special family funday festivities until 4pm, including appearances from Dan the Pancake Man and Cotton Crafters Holiday Cotton Candy, as well as Firechasers performing on stilts and wheels. No reservations needed. Except for Sunday's family-friendly hours, the event is 21+.

Chanukah: Festival of Lights

Date: Sunday, December 22 Venue: Ridgeway Center, Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: Noon- 4:00pm Admission: Free with Garden Admission ($14, St. Louis City/County residents $6)

A traditional Jewish holiday celebration that includes festive music and dance, a menorah-lighting ceremony, and Chanukah merchandise provided by local vendors and the Garden Gate Shop.

Wintermarkt – Last Day

Date: Saturday, December 21 Venue: Urban Chestnut Midtown Brewery, Washington Ave., Midtown St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Local vendors on hand for holiday shopping, great food and drinks, fire pits, and live music.

Christmas Traditions

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 21-22 Venue: Historic Saint Charles District, Saint Charles, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: Noon- 5:00pm Admission: Free

The enjoy the cheer of legendary Christmas characters and the joyful singing of strolling carolers while you shop and dine along a decorated Historic Main Street. This weekend, meet Santa’s reindeer at the First Missouri Capitol State Historic Site.

Historical Candlelight Concert

Date: Saturday, December 21 Venue: First Missouri Capitol State Historic Site, St. Charles, MO

Time: 8:00pm Admission: $10.00

Lit entirely by candles, visitors will be treated to period Christmas tunes and stories to get them in the Christmas spirit. This year the Buckhannon Brothers will evoke memories of a historic past and bring to life some well-known Christmas songs and the stories behind them. These festive melodies will surely amplify your holiday spirit. Note: may sell out!

Saint Louis Ballet: The Nutcracker

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 21-22 Venue: Touhill P.A.C, UMSL campus

Saturday: 2:30p, 7:30p; Sunday: 2:30p Tickets: $35.00-$72.00

The cast of professional dancers from Saint Louis Ballet swells with guest actors and dancers and the talented students of the ballet school. With striking sets, gorgeous costumes, beautiful dancing and magical effects, Saint Louis Ballet’s The Nutcracker has established itself as the one to watch. https://www.touhill.org/events/detail/the-nutcracker-2

SLSO: Home Alone In Concert

Date: Saturday, December 21 (Also Friday night) Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2:00pm Tickets: $38.00-$65.00

Back by popular demand, the SLSO performs the 1990’s holiday classic, Home Alone, complete with John Williams’ whimsical score. When the McCallisters left on family vacation, they forgot one thing—Kevin! Watch the film on the big screen while the orchestra plays the score live.

The Rep: The Elves And The Shoemaker

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 21-22 Venue: Nerinx Hall High School, Webster Groves, MO

Time: 11:00am & 3:00pm both days Tickets: $10.00

When a kindly shoemaker gives his only remaining pair of shoes to a cold and hungry beggar woman, he finds his good deed rewarded in unexpected ways. Based on the tale by the Brothers Grimm, this beloved, warm-hearted story is perfect for the holiday season.

The Rep: Pride and Prejudice

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 21-22 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4pm, 8pm; Sunday: 2pm Tickets: $20.00-$99.50

In a world of opulent estates and lavish private balls, where women’s entire futures hinge on marriage, Elizabeth Bennet stands apart. With a vibrant wit and a headstrong sense of pride, Elizabeth places her own needs first and refuses to marry for mere convenience. But she meets her match in the unlikely figure of Mr. Darcy. Beginning as a testy battle of words and ideas, their relationship blossoms into a remarkable romance between two passionate intellects who play by their own rules.

Wicked

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 7-8 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets: $49.00-$199.00

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in. WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.

Winter Solstice Sunrise Observance

Date: Sunday, December 22 Venue: Woodhenge, Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

Time: 7:00am Admission: Free

Visitors will hear an explanation of the discovery, form and function of this ancient post circle monument used as a calendar by the Mississippians.

