Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 20, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 20, 2019.

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games.

Parkway Central vs Zumwalt South

Whitfield vs Zumwalt North

Parkway West vs Zumwalt West

(Boys): Kirkwood at Webster Groves

(Girls): Kirkwood at Webster Groves

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone has highlights of these high school basketball games.

(Boys): Eureka at Lafayette

(Girls): Eureka at Lafayette

Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan shared his top 5 high school basketball Christmas tournaments in the viewing area. The tournaments will begin next week after Christmas.