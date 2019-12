Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's a dramatic display on the lawn of Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis County in remembrance of homicide victims. There are more than 200 crosses displayed, one for every homicide victim in St. Louis County and St. Louis City in 2019. Organizers hope it drives home the idea that the violence must end.

Pastor of the church, Reverend Dr. Ernest G. Shields, and the First Lady of the church, Grace Shields, join us to talk about the memorial.