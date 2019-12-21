Faster Illinois teacher-training takes aim at classroom shortage

WAVERLY, Ill. – A nonprofit teacher-training program is using a $750,000 addition to the state budget to speed up certification to address a rampant teacher shortage. Golden Apple is recruiting college students not studying education and professionals with bachelor’s degrees seeking a career change to join “Accelerators.” It provides a $30,000 stipend and yearlong on-the-job training in a school with high teacher vacancies while the candidate takes coursework to be licensed in 15 months. Increasing public school enrollments and slipping interest in a sometimes-burdensome teaching field is prompting experts to estimate the state will have a shortage of 20,000 teachers by 2025.

