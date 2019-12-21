× Hamilton tickets go on sale after the new year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Producer Jeffery Seller and the Fabulous Fox Theatre announced today that single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public Monday, January 6 at 9:00 AM for performances May 5 – June 7, 2020. Tickets will be available at http://www.metrotix.com, by phone at (314) 534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox box office, located at 531 North Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103.

When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $89 to $189 with a select number of $399 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” explains Jeffrey Seller. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the return St. Louis engagement should be made through http://www.metrotix.com.”

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.