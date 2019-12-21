Missouri issues Endangered Person Advisory

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Kiara Harper, a black female, age 19 and Aydan Morris, a black male, age 5 months.

Harper was last seen on foot leaving her residence with Aydan Morris at 8:00 p.m. on December 20, 2019. Harper left her residence with no wallet or keys, and was not properly dressed for current weather conditions. Harper left without sufficient baby food, formula and diapers. According to her family, this behavior is not typical. Aydan Morris is undergoing breathing treatments.

The endangered missing persons:

Kiara Harper is a black female, age 19, height 5 feet 3 inches, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, with tattoos on her right and left wrists, right and left chest, and right thigh, wearing a pink and black jacket, black leggings, and purple and gold shoes.

Aydan Morris is a black male, age 5 months, height 23 inches, 17 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, wearing a tan snowsuit that resembles a lion or bear.