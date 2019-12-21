× Perkins scores 12 points, Saint Louis holds off Kansas State

Associated Press= Javonte Perkins scored 12 points, Yuri Collins had 11 and Terrence Hargrove added 10 as Saint Louis held off Kansas State 66-63 on Saturday night.

Xavier Sneed missed a game tying 3-point attempt with two seconds left as Kansas State lost its second straight game.

Levi Stockard scored a career-high 17 points for the Wildcats and Sneed had 11.

The game was back and forth during a second half in which neither team had more than a four-point lead.

The Billikens shot 51% while Kansas State shot 45%.

Kansas State committed 18 turnovers, three in the final two minutes, and the Billikens had 15.

The Wildcats out-rebounded the Billikens 24-23, which is just the second time Saint Louis has been out-rebounded this season.

Saint Louis led by as many as 11 in the first half, but the game was tied at 31 at the half.

After a technical foul on the Saint Louis bench with five minutes to play, McGuirl hit two free throws to lead 57-56. It was Kansas State’s last lead.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Louis: They got their second road win against a Power Five team this season. They have one more non-conference game before A-10 play begins.

Kansas State: The lack a go-to guy in clutch moments. A few turnovers in the closing minutes proved costly.

INJURY RETURN

Kansas State freshman Montavious Murphy returned for his first game after being out for over a month with an injury.

UP NEXT

Saint Louis returns home to take on Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 29.

Kansas State hosts Tulsa on Dec. 29.