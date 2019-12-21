St. Charles Fire Department makes cold water rescue

ST. CHARLES, MO – Saturday afternoon the St. Charles City Fire Department had to make a cold-water rescue after a vehicle went through a guardrail and into a lake off Fountain Lakes Boulevard.

Rescue crews had to don cold water rescue suits to enter the lake. Rescuers located vehicle submerged in 8 to 10 feet of water, pulling a victim from the icy water.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident is being investigated by the St. Charles City Police Department.