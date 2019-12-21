The Thread: Christmas Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There's something about this time of year that reminds us of a fact that rings true all year long: We are called to love one another as Christ loves us (John 13:34). That's a BIG love, and we see it in action this week on The Thread.

See how We Love St. Charles teams up with the St. Charles Convention Center to love the people in their community. Learn how M1 Bank joined together with The Kaufman Fund to make sure our veterans and their families are able to celebrate Christmas.

Experience how abundant love is shown to a family in need through Beyond Housing linking arms with individuals, businesses, and organizations. Do you see a theme? People coming together to bless others together. See the Spirit of the season at work, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.