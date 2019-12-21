× Trial pushed back for St. Louis officers charged in attack

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The federal trial for St. Louis police officers accused of beating an undercover colleague during 2017 protests has been postponed until Sept. 28. The trial of Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers had been scheduled for early 2020, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a judge on Friday agreed to push back the date to give lawyers for a third officer, Steven Korte, time to prepare. Korte was added to the federal indictment last week that charges the officers each with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury. Two other officers have already pleaded guilty and face sentencing next year.