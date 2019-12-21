Troops pass through St. Louis on their way home for the holidays

Posted 9:47 am, December 21, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Thousands of soldiers from our area are passing through St. Louis on their way home.  Smiling with Santa these troops are looking forward to heading home, but between the bus from Fort Leonard Wood and their flights, many have a long wait. The USO and other community partners are trying show their appreciation.

