ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Thousands of soldiers from our area are passing through St. Louis on their way home. Smiling with Santa these troops are looking forward to heading home, but between the bus from Fort Leonard Wood and their flights, many have a long wait. The USO and other community partners are trying show their appreciation.
Troops pass through St. Louis on their way home for the holidays
-
Second vacant house fire in as many days raises worries about homeless and the cold
-
Belleville man attacks mother with knife in her own home
-
“Work-family” steps up after St. Louis County police officer killed in car crash
-
MoDOT encourages drivers to stay home Monday if possible
-
Off duty St. Louis officer busts St. Charles porch pirate
-
-
MoDOT admits to falling behind Monday afternoon snowstorm
-
Monday mascot – Three pups rescued from an abandoned home up for adoption
-
2-year-old child fatally wounded in Glasgow Village home
-
Make the season Merry & Bright for children in foster care with CASA of St. Louis
-
Vet walking from Springfield to St. Louis to raise awareness about human trafficking
-
-
Spirit of St. Louis: Learn about CASA of St. Louis volunteers
-
BackStoppers to help family of St. Louis County officer killed in Illinois crash
-
Spirit of St. Louis – Learn about a family helped by Pathways to Progress