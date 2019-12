Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Two St. Louis organizations are on a mission for all students to have the chance to achieve excellence in their lives thanks to "Biking4Books".

The R. Whittington Foundation has delivered nearly 100-thousand toys to local schools, churches, and families of homicide victims days before Christmas. Rickey Whittington and Barry Bryant, co-founders, join us as they are making those special deliveries for the holidays .