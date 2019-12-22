Hancock & Kelley – Why withhold articles of impeachment from the Senate?

Posted 10:00 am, December 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This week on Hancock and Kelley, the Fox 2 political analysts discuss the decision by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to withhold the articles of impeachment from the U.S. Senate for now. They will also discuss the recent Democratic debate and the lack of attention on former Vice President Joe Biden during the telecast.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.