MO Attorney General Eric Schmitt discusses being a father, public servant

Posted 10:54 pm, December 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34PM, December 22, 2019
Data pix.

GLENDALE, MO - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is wrapping up his first year in office.  Behind the public persona is a father whose home life includes being a husband and father of three.  One of his children is has special needs.  Fox 2's Mandy Murphey spent time with the Schmitt family at their Glendale home as they talk about the young man who motivates all of them. 15-year-old Stephen Schmitt loves to smile and hug his father.  Stephen was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called tuberous sclerosis at 5 months old.  It causes tumors on his organs and has led to epilepsy.  He is on the autism spectrum and is nonverbal.  Stephen is what led Attorney General Schmitt to originally run for state office. Schmitt says Stephen reminds him every day of how precious life is and the dignity that every human being has.

