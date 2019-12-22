× St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of Week – Lafayette’s Ryan Campbell – 12/21/19

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for December 21, 2019 is Lafayette basketball player Ryan Campbell.

Campbell helped Lafayette to a 49-36 win over their rival Eureka on Friday night, December 20th. Campbell led all scorers in the game with 25 points. Campbell is the leading scorer on the Lancers team this season, averaging 15 points per game. Campbell has scored in double figures in five of the six games Lafayette has played this young season.

Congrats to Ryan Campbell, this week's St. Luke's Urgent Care Athlete of the Week.