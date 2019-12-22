Three separate shootings overnight kills three, three days before Christmas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three separate shootings overnight kills three people and injures two more.

The first shooting happened Saturday, December 21st at 11:49 PM. Three shooting victims were located on scene. Two pronounced were dead at the scene. One victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in Critical/Stable condition.

The second shooting happened Sunday morning at 3:15 AM. One male victim was shot in the stomach. He was transported to an area hospital conscious and breathing, but has since died from his injuries.

The third shooting happened at 5:43 AM at 10000 Riverview Drive. One male victim was shot in the arm. He was transported to an area hospital conscious and breathing.

No more information is available at this time. No reports on if any of these incidents are related.

