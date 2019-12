Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TKO "The Kilcoyne Opinion" for Sunday, December 22nd isn't gloating or rubbing it in, but Rams owner Stan Kroenke and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' teams both suffered tough losses this weekend. The 49ers beat the Rams 34-31 to eliminate Los Angeles from playoff eligibility. The Cowboys lost their NFC East showdown with the Eagles to fall behind in the race for the playoffs.