× American Red Cross host blood drive for fallen officer

ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross and the family and friends of fallen St. Louis County police officer James Mitch Ellis is scheduled to host a blood drive in his memory Monday.

Ellis was killed on his way home from work when a driver passing another vehicle struck his car head-on October 10.

The blood drive runs from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Hecker Community Center.