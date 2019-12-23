Authorities investigating early morning crime in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS- Fox 2 reporter Katherine Hessel reports multiple people were possibly shot at multiple locations in East St. Louis Monday morning.

Police were investigating a scene at 25th and Louisiana at a Quick Stop gas station. Police vehicles from East St. Louis, St. Clair County and the Illinois State Police were at the scene.

On St. Clair Ave, not far from the gas station, police were also investigating a car that had crashed into a pole around 4:00 a.m. and caught fire. First responders were able to put out the fire and work on the victim at the scene.

There were also police vehicles around a different vehicle that was towed from an area about three blocks from the gas station.

We are waiting to hear back from East St. Louis police about what played out and if all of these pieces fit together.