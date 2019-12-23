De Soto live nativity scene welcomes newborn lamb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Mo. – A live nativity scene representing the birth of Jesus has a new attraction on display just in time for Christmas. A lamb was born December 21 at the live nativity that has been a holiday fixture in De Soto for more than 60 years.

For three weeks each holiday season, the live nativity is assembled, maintained, and monitored around the clock by the local Knights of Columbus. The animals are on loan from several area farms and donations help the Knights purchase supplies.

The interactive display is a popular holiday tradition for many.

"It's very special," said Abigal Bequette of De Soto. "Mostly every family in De Soto comes here at least once a year around Christmastime, so it's very special."

The live nativity will be on display in front of Mahn Funeral Home (900 N. Main Street) until New Year's Day.