Hallmark recalls candles ahead of the holidays

Hallmark is recalling thousands of scented candles because of laceration and fire concerns.

When the company’s balsam soy blend scented candles are lit, the glass jar could break, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. More than 4,000 candles have been recalled.

Hallmark has gotten six reports of the candle’s glass jars breaking and causing fire damage to things near them. Nobody has reported being injured by the candles.

The recalled candles will have a date code 9211D, SKU code XKT1747 and UPC code 763795556991 on a white label on the bottom of the candle.

Anyone who bought the candle should stop using it and return it to the store they got it from for a full refund and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.