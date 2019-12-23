× Hilary Duff gets married in intimate backyard ceremony

Christmas came early for Hilary Duff.

The actress tied the knot with Matthew Koma over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Duff shared a photo from the wedding of the couple standing in front of a vintage Jeep Grand Wagoneer with “Just Married” written on the back window.

Koma posted the same picture with the caption, “For the rest of forever … 12.21.19.”

Duff’s dress was designed by British fashion designer Jenny Packham.

“I want Hilary to feel, how I think she wanted to feel in this dress from the direction that we had which is very modern and it’s quite a bold look,” Packham told Vogue. “And more than anything I wanted her to feel immensely confident in it, and it’s a very confident look.”

The couple announced their engagement in May a few months after welcoming their daughter, Banks Violet Bair. Duff has a son with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.