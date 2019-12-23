Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - 69 percent of people report feeling stressed over the holidays which can, in turn, can disrupt your sleep patterns and make it even harder to manage that stress!

Dr. Joseph Ojile founder, CEO and Medical Director of Clayton Sleep Institute joined Fox 2 with advice on how to make sure you still get some rest over the holidays.

Tips:

* Cut down on your holiday franticness as much as possible by getting things done early.

* Keep exercising and spend some time outside, even if it`s cold!

* Don't overdo the snacking or drinking, especially at night.

* Stay away from screens at least 15 minutes before bedtime.

* Don`t discount the importance of good sleep! If you continue having trouble, talk to your

doctor about whether you might need a sleep test.