Illinois man pleads guilty to sexual assault of minors

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 39-year-old Cottage Hills, Illinois man appeared in court Monday to plead guilty to sexual assault and solicitation of two underage girls, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

According to prosecutors, Joshua Brown was charged on March 4 for attempting to have sex with a 9-year-old. On May 21, Brown was charged with assault of a 16-year-old.

Investigators learned Brown knew both victims and performed the lewd acts at his home in the beginning of January 2018.

The state’s attorney reached a plea agreement with Brown after consulting with both victims and their families.

Brown pleaded guilty indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Brown will be sentenced to 15 years in an Illinois state prison on the solicitation charge and 7 years on the sexual assault charge. He’ll serve both sentences concurrently. He’ll have to serve two years of probation when he’s released from prison and will then have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.