Lutheran North grad Ronnie Perkins suspended for college football playoff game

ST. LOUIS – The Oklahoma Sooners will be without three players this weekend, including St. Louis native Ronnie Perkins, when they take on LSU in Saturday’s college football playoff semifinal contest at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Perkins and two other players were suspended by Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.

Riley confirmed the decision at a news conference Monday in Atlanta without identifying the reason for taking action, saying he didn’t want to air “dirty laundry.”

“We’re not a one-man show upfront. Haven’t been all year. Ronnie’s been a good player for us but we’ve got a lot of good players up there, recruited a lot of good players, developed a lot of players,” Riley told reporters of missing Perkins, who leads the Sooners with six sacks in his Sophomore season.

Riley did not address the length of the suspension. If the fourth-ranked Sooners defeat the top-ranked Tigers, they would face either Clemson or Ohio State January 13 for the national championship.