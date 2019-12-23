Near record warmth for Christmas Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We start Monday with some early morning fog especially over the remaining snowfield across southern Illinois. Fog should clear steadily with most locations improving to partly sunny or sunny conditions by midday.

Temperatures will range from the upper 40s in Illinois where snow remains but up into upper 50s across much of Missouri. Monday night patchy fog returns with overnight lows dipping into the mid-30s.

Christmas Eve day will be more like spring with afternoon highs in the mid-60's with evening temperatures cooling into the 40s.

Christmas Day looks spectacular! It will be mostly sunny, a little breezy with an afternoon high soaring into the mid or upper 60s! The record high for Christmas Day is 71 set in 1889!