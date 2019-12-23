Two young boys drown at private pond in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. –  Two young boys are dead after drowning in a private pond in Franklin County Sunday.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the two boys had been riding their bikes and did not return back to their home as instructed.

A family member reportedly found the 8-year-old floating in the private pond in the 400 block of Walls Ford Road.

First responders were called and divers then found the 7-year-old boy inside the pond as well.

Both boys were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The boys’ identities have not been released.

