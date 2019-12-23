Woman shot dead in Penrose neighborhood overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an overnight murder in which a 20-year-old woman was gunned down in a north city neighborhood.

The woman’s death was part of a violent weekend in which four other people were killed.

According to police, the fatal shooting occurred just after midnight near the intersection of Cora and Margaretta avenues, located in the Penrose neighborhood.

The victim was found on the front porch of a home. Residents described the shooting as domestic in nature and said the estranged couple have two small children. Those children are now left without a mother and their father will likely face murder charges.

St. Louis police said a 22-year-old man was taken into custody. His name and the victim’s name have not been released.

Officers did recover a weapon from the scene. Police taped off the area and covered her body up. The fatal shooting comes on the heels of a violent weekend.

Four people were killed in three separate incidents over 12 hours between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. There have been at least 193 homicides in St. Louis so far in 2019.

Last year, there were 186 homicides in St. Louis. Some of the victims under the age of 17.

Anyone with information regarding the weekend murders is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous.