BROOKLYN, Ill. - A Brooklyn, Illinois police officer is in the hospital after an early morning police pursuit ends in a fiery crash.

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on Route 3.

According to authorities, the officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when he lost control of his police cruiser and struck a pole. The pole then fell on top of the police are and caught fire.

The officer was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.