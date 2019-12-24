Christmas Eve sees rush of shopping as last-minute gift-buyers flood stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Time is winding down for holiday shoppers to get those last-minute items for Christmas. It's Christmas Eve and if you haven't had time to buy your gifts yet, the clock is ticking to pick up those needed or forgotten gifts.

And don't be surprised if you have to deal with lots of lines and limited parking.

The last-minute shopping countdown has begun and while some stores extended hours leading up to Christmas, like Kohl's, staying open 24 hours.

According to the National Retail Federation's Annual December Holiday consumer survey, 6 percent of Americans wait until Christmas Eve to buy their final gifts.

We noticed packed crowds at area stores as last-minute shoppers grab clothes, toys, electronics, and all the gift wrap they need. Shoppers tell us they don't mind the crowds. For some, it's all part of the fun.

Here are the Christmas Eve hours at most area malls or stores: