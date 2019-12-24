× Armed person rescues neighbors from carjacking suspect

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A good Samaritan shot and wounded an armed individual who allegedly tried to carjack a woman and then held people in an apartment.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the incident took place just after 4:20 p.m. on Elmway Court in unincorporated Belleville.

Deputies learned from people at the apartment complex that a 20-year-old man tried to carjack a woman at gunpoint while in the parking lot. The attempted carjacking failed and the suspect ran into the apartment building.

Fleshren said the suspect broke into an apartment through a window and held the people inside against their will.