St. Louis County police respond to violent car crash in Castle Point

CASTLE POINT, Mo. – At least three people were hospitalized Tuesday night following a crash on a residential street in Castle Point.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash occurred around 8 p.m. in the 10500 block of Lord Drive.

One vehicle wound up overturned while the other sustained heavy front-end damage.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

