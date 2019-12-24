St. Louis County police respond to violent car crash in Castle Point
CASTLE POINT, Mo. – At least three people were hospitalized Tuesday night following a crash on a residential street in Castle Point.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash occurred around 8 p.m. in the 10500 block of Lord Drive.
One vehicle wound up overturned while the other sustained heavy front-end damage.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.
38.758106 -90.248167