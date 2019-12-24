St. Louis County police respond to violent car crash in Castle Point

Posted 8:39 pm, December 24, 2019

Courtesy: Michelle Madaras

CASTLE POINT, Mo. – At least three people were hospitalized Tuesday night following a crash on a residential street in Castle Point.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash occurred around 8 p.m. in the 10500 block of Lord Drive.

One vehicle wound up overturned while the other sustained heavy front-end damage.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

