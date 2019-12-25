Alton Fire Department rescues woman who got stuck on bluffs near Piasa Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - First responders in Alton had a busy Christmas Eve running all the way into the early hours of Christmas morning.

“Don’t go over the edge. Stay back,” said Wyatt Whalen.

It’s what he hears whenever he plays outside at his grandparents' house near Piasa Park.

“No trails, no nothing, it’s a drop,” said Diane Martin. She grew up in the area and says the treacherous terrain is covered with thick brush and there’s no lighting.

The Alton Fire Department says a woman got stuck on a cliff around 4 p.m. as the sun was going down on Christmas Eve.

The battalion chief says nearly someone finally heard her calls for help 9 hours later and they were able to put out ladders for her to climb the rest of the way down.